POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD: DARKNESS ABLAZE New Trading Card Expansion Has Released

A brand new expansion is coming to the trading card game called Pokemon Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze that features a ton of new cards! Hit the jump to see what the expansion holds!

For about as long as the franchise has been in existence, the trading card game of Pokemon has been there to entertain fans of the franchise that also have an interest in competitive card games. For decades, the TCG has launched multiple expansions and various versions of characters and cards that have become major collector's items.

Since its beginning, fans of the Pokemon TCG have loved the various types of cards that would release along with the brand new Pokemon that would come along with the latest expansions. Typically, new expansions can be expected around the release of new games, and with the release of Pokemon: Sword & Shield, it was only a matter of time before some expansions would begin to release.

Most recently, Pokemon Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze has been the newest expansion for the trading card game and features over 185 new cards and various new versions that include new V and VMAX cards.

With the new expansion officially out, now is the best time to start finding those new cards or getting into the TCG!





The velvet night glows, burns, and blazes astoundingly bright as the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus arrives as a Pokémon V alongside Centiskorch V, Mew V, Galarian Slowbro V, and many others. You’ll also find towering Pokémon VMAX in their Gigantamax forms: Charizard VMAX, Grimmsnarl VMAX, Butterfree VMAX, and more! Light a fire with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze expansion!



Pokemon Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze is available now!