POKEMON: THE JOHTO JOURNEYS Season 3 Is Streaming Today

Can't get enough of Pokemon? Worry not because the third season of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys is streaming today, so begin watching because it won't e around forever.

The year 2019 is the year of Pokemon, and fans should be happy about that because they are bound to get a lot of treats. An anime movie is on the horizon, and a live-action movie in the form of Detective Pikachu is just right around the corner.

Not only that, but new games are coming as well, so there will be a lot of Pokemon to go around before the year comes to a close.

To make things even more interesting, the Pokemon Company is preparing to stream the third season of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys. If you have yet to watch this particular season, then it’s time to get yourself ready.

“Get ready to check out a whole new journey with a brand-new attitude when Ash and Pikachu leave the Orange Islands behind and set their sights on the Johto region as the third season of Pokemon the Series arrives on Pokemon TV for a limited time” according to the recently released announcement.

“Starting May 3, you can catch all of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys, when Ash and Misty reunite with their friend Brock for more exciting adventures filled with faithful friends, thrilling battles, and plenty of Pokemon pals like Totodile and Chikorita.”

Based on what the information is saying, the ability to stream season 3 is limited for a short time. After the time is up, it’ll be gone, so make sure you’ve created some time for yourself in order to binge-watch the season.