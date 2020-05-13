POKEMON THE MOVIE: COCO Has Been Delayed Due To COVID-19

The latest film in the Pokemon franchise has announced that there will be a delay in its release. Hit the jump to learn more info.

Since the return of the long running Pokemon anime, putting Ash in a brand new region, fans have given it another resurgence in popularity. Maybe due to the new pokemon, crisp art style or the fun of Ash's new adventures. The new series has been such a hit that it was a no brainer for another film to release this July, continuing the 22 year trend.

Pokemon the Movie: Coco, tells the story of Ash venturing into the highly forbidden forest of Okoya. In this forest, Ash meets Coco, a boy raised by pokemon. Coco's sees the pokemon Zarude as his "father", and even believes he is a Pokemon himself! The film is directed by Tetsuo Yojima (Pokemon the Movie: The Power Of Us) and with his directorial vision, plans to really play with the idea of a human who is raised by pokemon.

While the film has been highly anticipated, it seems as though the current COVID-19 outbreak has even affected the release of this film. According to the Pokemon Twitter, its release has been delayed for a later date; breaking the 22 year streak of a Pokemon film being released in July. While this can come as a disappointment for many fans, it is for the best and in no way means that the film will not be released.





While no new date has been given yet, it is best to stay tuned in to new updates as they come. Sad for the delay? Excited for when the film is finally released? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!