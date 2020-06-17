POKEMON THE MOVIE: COCO Recently Delayed Film has Revealed A New Release Window

The most recent installment of the Pokemon film franchise, Pokemon The Movie: Coco , has finally gotten a new release window after a postponement due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for all the latest updates!

The smash-hit video game franchise, Pokemon, has been around for well over ten years now and has been impacting generation after generation. The franchise has branched out from its video game roots to spawn multiple anime series, a toyline, and even animated and live-action films!

The Pokemon brand hit worldwide fame when it premiered in the west and helped make Pikachu a household name. The anime series has released multiple animated films through TOHO, releasing 22 films so far.

The 23rd and most recent film in the franchise, Pokemon The Movie: Koko, tells the story of Ash and Pikachu, who find themselves in a forest and meet a young boy who believes he is a Pokemon; after being raised by one of the legendary creatures.

The film was initially meant to have a July 10th release, yet with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was forced to have to postpone its release. The film is to be directed by veteran Pokemon director Tetsuo Yajima (Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us).

Fans were told to stay tuned at a later date for when to expect the release of the new film, and it looks like that reveal is finally coming! According to Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics, the new film will be aiming for a winter 2020 release.

As of now, advanced tickets will be going on sale on August 7th, ahead of the winter release. With many fans excited to get more Pokemon content, make sure to share your thoughts on this excellent news!





The new film's story is set in Okoya Forest, a Pokémon paradise protected by strict rules that forbid outsiders from setting foot inside. The film centers on Koko, a boy who was raised by Pokémon and also considers himself as one, treating the Mythical Pokémon Zarude as his father. Ash and Pikachu encounter Koko during an adventure. The film focuses on the theme of a "human raised by Pokémon," instead of the previous films' focus of the "bond between a human trainer and their Pokémon."

Pokemon the Movie: Koko releases, in Japan, this winter!