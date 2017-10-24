POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU: The Pokemon Company Announces The US Screening Dates

Fathom Events and The Pokemon Company revealed the screening of Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You! on November 5th and 6th of 2017. Relive all the beginning moments of Ash's and Pikachu's epic journey as they catch all Pokemon. Will they be able to follow their dreams of catching HO-OH? Only time will tell.
Those who attend the screening of the movie have the opportunity to collect their own special Pokemon Trading card game card. Get there early, The suppllies are limited! Check out the trailer below and let us know in the usual place.
About Pokemon I Choose You:
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu must venture to the Kanto League to beat gyms, find the Legendary Ho-Oh, and become a Pokémon Master.
