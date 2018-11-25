POKEMON the MOVIE: The POWER of US Is Now in Theaters

Pokemon The Movie: The Power of Us, is finally in theaters, but not everywhere. The movie is now airing in British and Irish theaters.

A new Pokemon movie has appeared in theaters come Saturday, November 24, and it has nothing to do with Detective Pikachu. The film in question is called Pokemon The Movie: The Power of Us, and it’s a regular animation.

We understand that it’s the 21st movie in the entire franchise, and it has appeared in Irish and British theaters, so if you’re a fan of the franchise, you might want to check it out. We should point out that the film is dubbed in English, and all attendees will receive three free trading cards.

It should be noted that Pokemon The Movie: The Power of Us. Is technically not a new film. You see, it first aired in Japan back in July of this year. It came out at the #2 spot in the country, and like all Pokemon content, the movie went on to earn big enough dollars.

Here’s a description of the movie

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it's going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?