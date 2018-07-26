POKÉMON ADVENTURES Manga Arc And Movie Adaptations Launch Today From VIZ
It seems like Pokémon fans already have a lot to look forward to between now and 2019, but the list just got a little bit longer. VIZ Media announced, starting today, they will be launching digitized volumes of Pokémon Adventures every month from now through next year.
VIZ Media will be launching digital volumes of POKÉMON ADVENTURES today, continuing monthly through January 2019, including their movie adaptations. Get the release dates here.
These digital editions will be available on a multitude of platforms, inlcuding the VIZ Manga app (obviously), ComiXology, Kobo, Nook, iBooks, Kindle and Google Play.
According to the VIZ Blog, the release dates are as follows:
Available Now: Pokémon Adventures: Red & Blue (Vols. 1-7), free preview here.
August: Pokémon Adventures: Gold & Silver (Vols. 8-14)
September: Pokémon Adventures: Ruby & Sapphire (Vols. 15-22)
October: Pokémon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen (Vols. 23-25)
October: Pokémon Adventures: Emerald (Vols. 26-29)
November: Pokémon Adventures: Diamond and Pearl/Platinum (Vols. 1-11)
December: Pokémon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver (Vols. 1-2)
Finally, after six months of sweet, sweet digital manga goodness, January 2019 will feature the movie tie-in manga!
If that isn't enough Pokémon for you between now and 2019, especially if you're lucky enough to have Switch, you should maybe speak to a professional about your japenese monster addiction. Personally, I've found my Pokémon support group very helpful. We go on long walks through the woods with our mobile devices and talk about the long-term side effects of an incomplete Pokédex.
Looking forward to these upcoming digital releases? Let us know in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]