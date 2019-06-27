POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU Blu-Ray Release Date & Special Features Officially Revealed
With the first live-action Pokemon film's theatrical run finally coming to a close; Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have officially revealed when you'll be able to bring home your own copy of Detective Pikachu. July 23rd will see the film released digitally and August 6th will be when physical copies, such as the Blu-ray and DVD versions, will release.
We now know exactly when Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be releasing on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally as well as the special features that will come along with the home release.
The special features included in the home release include a feature named "My Pokemon Adventure" as well as one about Ryan Reynolds. There will also be a plethora of behind-the-scenes featurettes - five specifically. Those featurettes are as follows: "Welcome to Ryme City," "Uncovering the Magic," "Action," "Colorful Characters," and "Bringing Pokémon to Life."
The music video for "Carry On" by Rita Ora and Kygo will also be included. This was an original song made by the musicians for Detective Pikachu and played over the film's credits. It's also said that there will be an audio commentary by Mr. Mime - this will presumably simply be the regular version of the film.
