POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Can Now Be Purchased On Blu-Ray, DVD & 4K Ultra HD
Having released in theatres a trio of months ago, Detective Pikachu's home release has now arrived. While you've been able to buy the first live-action Pokemon film digitally for a couple of weeks now, it's now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD (via Gamefragger).
Unfortunately for those outside of the US, all of the home release versions are only available there for the time being. However, they'll be released in Europe and everywhere else in September.
Included with the new, physical versions of Detective Pikachu are a collection of bonus features. All of those special features are also available with the digital version. You'll be able to peel back the curtain and find out how the live-action Pokemon film was made with some behind-the-scenes featurettes. There's some deleted scenes as well as an alternate opening — and more.
