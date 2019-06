POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Concept Artist Reveals That Arcanine Was Originally Tim's Pokémon

Arcanine was originally going to be a much bigger part of Detective Pikachu. So this stuff is from very early on my work for the film. It was going to be Tim's Pokemon so I gave it the tongue sticky out thing my doofus cat does. What's not to love, its a horse sized liger-dog.













RJ Palmer, a concept artist who worked on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, recently released some new designs and revealed that Arcanine originally had a much larger role in the live-action Pokémon film.According to Palmer's recent tweet (via), in early versions of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Arcanine would've been Tim Goodman's Pokémon partner. This hints at a totally different version of Tim as well seeing as the character began Detective Pikachu turning down the opportunity to adopt a Pokémon.In the final product, Aracanine only shows up in the background of shots. This is therefore starkly different to the original plans. What do you think of this alternate version of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu?Check out the concept art below: