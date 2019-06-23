POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU: DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, & Steelbook Now Available To Pre-Order
The very first live-action Pokemon movie released in theatres two months ago. Following both monetary success and critical acclaim, you can now pre-order a home release copy of Pokemon Detective Pikachu.
Detective Pikachu home releases are currently available to be pre-ordered. That's the DVD, Blu-Ray, UHD/4K, and steelbook versions of the live-action Pokemon film.
There are various versions available at the moment, they are as follows: DVD, Blu-Ray, Ultra HD/4K, and digital. The latter version will likely release a week or so before the others. A steelbook version is also up for grabs. In respective order, the cost of the versions will range from $20 to $35 from various retailers (via Gamefragger).
You can pre-order a home release copy right now, however, we can't tell you when it'll be arrived as the release date hasn't yet been disclosed. All we know is that it will likely take place in August. Additionally, the special features included in the versions also haven't been revealed. One by the name of "Detective Mode" is all we know of, though we don't have a clue what that name could entail.
