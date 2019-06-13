POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Soundtrack Will Be Released On Vinyl On July 26th
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has almost reached the end of its theatrical run. It was the first live-action film in the popular franchise and thus its visuals were the film's most major draw. However, if you weren't too distracted by all the realistic Pokemon, you might have noticed the film's great score.
The soundtrack of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be released on vinyl on July 26th. This special edition will be of a limited amount. Find out more info...
Henry Jackman previously worked on the scores for X-Men First Class, Kick-Ass, Captain Phillips and leant his talents to the first live-action Pokemon film. A plethora of songs from the likes of Skrillex, The Honest Boyz, and Glen Crytzer will also feature on the soundtrack. Additionally, it will include a version of "Gotta Catch 'Em All" performed by the film's star: Ryan Reynolds.
Serebii.net recently tweeted (via Toonado) that Detective Pikachu's soundtrack will be released on vinyl on July 26th. Only a limited amount of copies will be produced. It'll include a white record which the titular Pokemon creature on it as well as a poster, booklet, and an exclusive postcard.
You can check out images of the special edition attached to the tweet below:
Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]