POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Soundtrack Will Be Released On Vinyl On July 26th

Serebii Update: Detective Pikachu soundtrack to be released on Vinyl as a limited edition on July 26th 2019. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/6UxVsYMqT7 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 8, 2019

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has almost reached the end of its theatrical run. It was the first live-action film in the popular franchise and thus its visuals were the film's most major draw. However, if you weren't too distracted by all the realistic Pokemon, you might have noticed the film's great score.Henry Jackman previously worked on the scores for X-Men First Class, Kick-Ass, Captain Phillips and leant his talents to the first live-action Pokemon film. A plethora of songs from the likes of Skrillex, The Honest Boyz, and Glen Crytzer will also feature on the soundtrack. Additionally, it will include a version of "Gotta Catch 'Em All" performed by the film's star: Ryan Reynolds.Serebii.net recently tweeted (via) that Detective Pikachu's soundtrack will be released on vinyl on July 26th. Only a limited amount of copies will be produced. It'll include a white record which the titular Pokemon creature on it as well as a poster, booklet, and an exclusive postcard.You can check out images of the special edition attached to the tweet below:

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.