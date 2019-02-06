POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: The Film's Writers Reveal Interesting Mewtwo & Red Easter Eggs
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu isn't only chock-full of adorable and realistic Pokemon monsters but also Easter Eggs which reference other instalments from the Pokemon franchise. The film's writers, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, recently guested on a podcast (via Gamefragger) on which they discussed their favourite Easter Eggs from the film.
The writers behind Pokemon: Detective Pikachu recently revealed some Easter Eggs from the film which make reference to Pokemon games and Pokemon: The First Movie.
Samit makes mention of the Kanto region being namedropped:
"I liked some Snorlax blocking traffic. It's something, we had that in early scripts, that was something we always wanted in there. I think that line about Mewtwo being from the Kanto region is one that ... I don't know if that's quite an easter egg, but it's definitely provocative. I like that."
This portion of the Pokemon world was the first ever to be introduced. It was where the Generation I games took place as well as many later titles. Fans have been speculating over this line as it seems to suggest ties to Pokemon: The First Movie which predominantly featured Mewtwo. Theories suppose that the Mewtwo which featured in Detective Pikachu is actually the same one which featured in the classic anime film.
Hernandez also brings up an Easter Egg which references Pokemon games. During a video sequence, viewers are able to spot a Pokemon trainer who is garbed in red. This appears to be a reference to the protagonist of many Pokemon games.
"There's a moment where they start the video sequence, they cut to a trainer that seems ... he's certainly wearing a lot of red. So, that to me is, for the people that choose to interpret it as "Is this Red?" Well, he's wearing a lot of red."
Red is the official name of the player-character which featured in Pokemon Red and Blue and many other Pokemon games like Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee. Hernandez all but confirms that the character we're given a glimpse of in the film and the one from the games are, much like the afformentioned Mewtwo Easter Egg, actually the very same being.
Synopsis: Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]