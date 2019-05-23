POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Writer Benji Samit Talks About The Film Featuring Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 's Benji Samit (one of the film's screenwriters), recently discussed the film's inclusion of Mewtwo as well as writing lines for the creature.

The very first instalment in Legendary's live-action Pokémon cinematic universe; Detective Pikachu arrived in theatres a few weeks ago. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Pokemon and Justice Smith as, his human companion, Tim Goodman. The two characters team-up to solve the mystery surrounding the latter's missing father.



Though Pokémon: Detective Pikachu might not be the most major story in the Pokemon franchise, it certainly features a bunch of major players. One of these major players would be Mewtwo, a fan-favourite, legendary Pokemon creature.



Well, I think that Mewtwo is such an interesting and complicated character that we wanted to capture an etherealness to that, to his voice and to its point of view. This is a Pokemon that has more knowledge than maybe almost anything else on the planet. It's just experienced a lot. It's power is off the chart.



So we felt like there was, I don't want to say it's an attachment, but there is sort of like a prescience of understanding that Mewtwo possesses and we felt like when we were writing Mewtwo's dialogue that had to be present in his dialogue, that Mewtwo has seen the past and the present and the future, that sort of jumble and understands more than our characters do. It has the ability to do things our characters can't. So that was sort of the thought process when we were writing Mewtwo.



