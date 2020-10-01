 POKÉMON Flareon Plush Toy Now Available At Build-A-Bear Workshop; Jolteon & Vaporeon Coming Soon
As of this week, you can now pay a visit to any Build-A-Bear Workshop in North America and pick up an official Pokémon Flareon plush toy. Jolteon and Vaporeon coming soon!

1/10/2020
Build-A-Bear Workshop recently announced an unveiled an official Pokémon plush toy. In North America, you can now visit any Build-A-Bear Workshop and pick up a Flareon. This fire-type Pokémon is one of Eevee's three evolutions.

It's said that Eevee's other two evolutions will be made available at Build-A-Bear Workshop later this year. Jolteon will first be made available at the beginning of Summer and Vaporeon will be available nearer to the end of the season.

If there isn't a Build-A-Bear Workshop anywhere near you, you can also order a Flareon plush toy from the toy company's official webstie — here. Below, you can check out the official Instagram post in which Build-A-Bear unveiled the Flareon toy (via Gamefragger).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

