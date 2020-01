POKÉMON Flareon Plush Toy Now Available At Build-A-Bear Workshop; Jolteon & Vaporeon Coming Soon

Build-A-Bear Workshop recently announced an unveiled an official Pokémon plush toy. In North America, you can now visit any Build-A-Bear Workshop and pick up a Flareon. This fire-type Pokémon is one of Eevee's three evolutions.It's said that Eevee's other two evolutions will be made available at Build-A-Bear Workshop later this year. Jolteon will first be made available at the beginning of Summer and Vaporeon will be available nearer to the end of the season.If there isn't a Build-A-Bear Workshop anywhere near you, you can also order a Flareon plush toy from the toy company's official webstie —Below, you can check out the official Instagram post in which Build-A-Bear unveiled the Flareon toy (via).