POKÉMON GO Gives Players A Chance To Capture Shiny Skorupi, Shiny Shadow Pokémon, And More
Niantic has made it blatantly obvious that they have no intentions of shying away when it comes to introducing new events and bonus features in their augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go. Every time it seems like they've outdone themselves they somehow add even more aspects to the title in the following month.
March is looking to be one of the most event-filled months in Pokémon Go yet - and that's saying quite a bit. Check out these details on the upcoming Team Go Rocket Event taking place this weekend below!
We have been sharing news as it comes about what is in store for Trainers during March of 2020 and now we can delve into the details of the upcoming Team Go Rocket event that will be happening during this upcoming weekend. While Team Go Rocket is already in the game there are many features of this event that players will likely want to take part in and advantage of.
Trainers looking to beef up their collection of Dark and Poison-Type creatures will want to take part in this event as both of these types will be featured to appear more in the wild alongside Team Go Rocket-related Pokémon in general. Beyond that there is a whole list of bonuses that can be taken advantage of, and we've compiled the list for you to take a look at below. See what you make of it.
-
From Friday, March 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time
-
Poison- and Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, as well as other Pokémon that are related to Team GO Rocket.
-
We have reports that Absol is one of the Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild!
-
Regardless of how you come across it, any Skorupi you find could be Shiny—if you’re lucky!
-
On Saturday, March 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
-
We have word that another Team GO Rocket global take-over will happen!
-
Team GO Rocket Grunts will be making a push to seize even more PokéStops.
-
Sierra, Cliff, Arlo, and even Giovanni himself will also be more active, so you might run into them more easily if you keep your Rocket Radar or Super Rocket Radar equipped.
-
We’ve noticed that Shadow Pokémon rescued from the Team GO Rocket Leaders have had a chance of being Shiny.
-
While the Team GO Rocket Leaders have switched up their teams since they first appeared, during this take-over, you’ll be able to rescue all six of the Shadow Pokémon that Trainers have seen left behind by the Team GO Rocket Leaders.
-
During the take-over, you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to change a Shadow Pokémon’s exclusive attack, Frustration, to other Charged Attacks that that Pokémon can learn normally. Please note that if you purify the Shadow Pokémon afterward, it will still learn Return, replacing the attack learned via the Charged TM.
-
Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will earn you twice the usual Stardust.
-
Turn on your in-game music—the Team GO Rocket music will be playing!
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
