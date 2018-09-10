POKÉMON GO Mobile Game Is Adding Sinnoh Region POKÉMON

Developer Niantic's augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon Go , will be adding new Sinnoh region Pokémon sometime soon. Here is more information straight from the developer.

The official Pokémon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 20 second video teaser talking about the addition of Sinnoh Region Pokémon to the mobile game, Pokémon Go. The trailer is short but it leaves the audience with a huge surprise at the end, this is why players saved up Roselia and Tangela candies.



Here is the official description from the channel:

Confirmed: Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region will be arriving soon in Pokémon GO! We trust you know what to do with this information, Trainers – get ready to start exploring!

Some Pokémon

that will be available in this new update are: Stunky, Lucario and Chimchar. Niantic or the official YouTube channel have not spoken about the Generation 4 Pokémon or their addition to the game, for the time being, players are excited about the possible Diamond and Pearl remakes.



There is no additional information on this update but Niantic has promised more information soon, whenever more info pops up, we will let you know. The Psychic mini-event that is going on now lasts until October 14 and Mewtwo will be available until October 20.

Pokémon

Go is available for both iOS and Android devices and it is free-to-play.