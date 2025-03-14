POKÉMON HORIZONS Anime Reveals New Chapter With New Visual

A new era is about to begin for the Pokémon anime! Pokémon Horizons has officially revealed its next major chapter, subtitled Mega Voltage, and it’s set to introduce something that has never before been seen in the franchise’s 25-year history—a timeskip where Liko, Roy, and Dot grow up.



A brand-new key visual shows Liko, Roy, and Dot as teenagers, marking a major evolution for the series. They are also joined by a new character named Ulto and a mix of familiar and new Pokémon that you may or may not recognize. Check out the key visual art below:

Again, this time jump is the first of its kind in Pokémon anime history, setting the Mega Voltage chapter and arc apart as a fresh and exciting chapter for longtime fans and newcomers alike.



To help commemorate the launch of Mega Voltage, Pokémon Centers across Japan will host a “Start Dash Campaign”, featuring exclusive events:

Exclusive novelty item giveaways

Meet-and-greets with Captain Pikachu

Fans in Japan will have the chance to immerse themselves in the next phase of Pokémon Horizons before the series officially debuts.



Pokémon Horizons: The Series first premiered in Japan on April 14, 2023, introducing brand-new protagonists that were not Ash Ketchum for the first time in the franchise’s history. The series is directed by Saori Den and produced by OLM. The English dub of Pokémon Horizons has been steadily rolling out worldwide:

December 2023 – UK premiere on BBC iPlayer

March 7, 2024 – North American debut on Netflix, with the first 12 episodes

February 7, 2025 – Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua premieres on Netflix

April 25, 2025 – The Search for Laqua: Part 2 debuts

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Synopsis: A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?

What are your thoughts on the new timeskip? Are you a fan of the series? Will you be watching this? Let us know your answers below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!