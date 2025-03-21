POKÉMON HORIZONS "Mega Voltage" Arc Will Debut With A New Theme Song

Excitement is building for the next chapter in Pokémon Horizons: The Series, as a brand-new promotional video dropped on Friday, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming “Mega Voltage” arc. The video doesn’t just preview the arc’s storyline—it also features a first listen of the new opening theme song, “Get Back” by the beloved Japanese pop duo YUZU. Check out the video from the official X page below:

This marks a return to creating music for anime for the duo YUZU, who haven't performed an anime theme song since 2018. It also represents a creative milestone for the pair, as it’s the first time in five years they've co-written the lyrics together. With their heartfelt sound and strong lyrical storytelling, YUZU’s involvement adds an emotional and energetic layer to this next phase of the Pokémon Horizons journey.

The “Mega Voltage” arc will officially begin airing in Japan on April 11th, continuing the ongoing adventures of new protagonists Liko and Roy. These characters have been at the heart of Pokémon Horizons, a fresh narrative introduced in April 2023 with a one-hour premiere special. Since then, the series has been airing every Friday evening in Japan.

Pokémon Horizons has already taken fans through several exciting story arcs. The anime's second arc, “The Brilliance of Terapagos,” premiered with episode 29 in October 2023. That was followed by the “Terastal Debut” arc, which kicked off in April 2024 and served as the beginning of Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua. Most recently, fans have been immersed in “Rayquaza Rising,” which began in October 2024 and brings the spotlight to characters from Kitakami, a region featured in The Teal Mask expansion of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

Netflix is continuing to stream the series internationally. Part two of The Search for Laqua is scheduled to begin streaming on April 25, following the February premiere of season two. The series has been released in stages on the platform, with parts premiering in March, May, August, and November 2024.

The anime follows dual protagonists Liko and Roy, along with their partner Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. They’re joined by new allies Friede and Captain Pikachu, a professor and partner duo who bring both brains and battle prowess to the team.

Behind the scenes, Pokémon Horizons is helmed by director Saori Den and creative director Daiki Tomiyasu. Dai Satō is overseeing the series scripts, while action direction is handled by Tetsuo Yajima. Character design is led by Rei Yamazaki, with music composed by Conisch.

What are your thoughts on the new opening song? Are you up to date on watching Pokémon Horizons? Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!