POKÉMON HORIZONS: THE SEARCH FOR LAQUA Season 2 Part 2 Arrives on Netflix in April

Earlier this week, Netflix officially announced that part two Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua will start streaming on April 25th of this year. This is the second season of the Pokémon: Horizons anime that originally premiered on Netflix on February 7th.

The rollout of the series in the U.S. has seen a few set backs. The Pokémon Company had the anime initially set to debut on Netflix in February 2024 but instead launched in March 2024. The second part followed in May 2024, with the third premiering on August 9th 2024, and the fourth arriving on November 22nd 2024.

Pokémon Horizons first aired in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour special and continues to air weekly on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The second story arc, The Brilliance of Terapagos, kicked off with episode 29 in October 2023. The Terastal Debut arc premiered in April 2024. More recently, the newest arc, which began in Japan on October 11th, brings in characters from Kitakami, the setting of The Teal Mask expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video game.

Here is the official English trailer for the show to give newcomers a quick look at what they can expect:

Unlike past Pokémon series, Pokémon Horizons introduces two brand-new protagonists to the series, Liko and Roy. Not the familiar protaginist Ash Ketchum. The duo is joined by their partner Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. The series also features a shiny Rayquaza and new characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu, a Pokémon professor and his battle-ready Pikachu who fight alongside Liko and Roy in the show.

The series is directed by Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus), with Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master) as the creative director. The script is handled by Dai Satō, known for his work on Eureka Seven, Wolf’s Rain, Samurai Champloo, and Cowboy Bebop.

Other key staff members include:

Action director: Tetsuo Yajima

Character designer: Rei Yamazaki

Sub-character designer: Kyōko Itō

Sound director: Masafumi Mima

Music composer: Conisch

With part two of The Search for Laqua just around the corner, Netflix fans won’t have to wait much longer to continue the adventures of Liko, Roy, and their Pokémon. Make sure to watch it on Netflix April 25th!

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a Pokémon fan? Have you been buying cards or playing the games lately? Let us know your thoughts and answers in the comments section below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo for more anime news!