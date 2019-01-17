POKÉMON LET'S GO And POKÉMON GO's Performance Has Pleased Both Nintendo And The Pokémon Company
Game Freak's Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!, as well as Niantic's Pokémon GO are two games that have seen quite the success upon releasing; which is something that definitely made the developers want to take advantage of by having both games interact with each other seamlessly.
Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are reportedly very pleased with the performance of Niantic's Pokémon GO and Game Freak's Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!
Recently, Niantic Chief Executive Officer John Hanke has revealed that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are very pleased with the performance of both Pokémon GO and Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! mainly due to how beneficial this collaboration has been for both parties involved.
According to Hanke, Pokémon GO has been able to make the developer a staggering $2 billion in revenue since the game's launch back in July of 2016, adding that the mobile app has been revitalised thanks to the developer adding new features requested by fans.
It has also helped that Nintendo and GameFreak released Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! this past November, which offers integration with Niantic's Pokémon GO, pretty much at the same time that the mobile app also added the long-requested Pokémon Trainer Battles.
With all the success that Pokémon GO and Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! have had, Hanke also reveals that both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are looking for more "synergies" between the mobile app and the core franchise — saying that "We've benefitted in a lot of ways."
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]