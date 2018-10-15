POKÉMON: LET'S GO, PIKACHU! AND EEVEE! Preview Legendary POKÉMON In New Trailer

Developer Game Freak's upcoming role-playing video game, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! , has released a new trailer that teases the legendary Pokémon in the game.

The official Nintendo UK YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35 minute trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!. The video has several demonstrates how this game plays out, catching

Pokémon

, battling and going around exploring. However, what gets fans most excited is the appearance of legendary

Pokémon

.



The legendaries appearing in the video are: Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos and Mewtwo. Meltan, the Pokemon creating the most ruckus, will be available when trading with the Pokemon Go mobile game. Pikachu! and Eevee! will be available on November 16 for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Pikachu! and Eevee! edition will be out on the same day.



Nintendo will be selling a Poke Ball Plus controller that serves as a Joy-Con but has a special feature where it stores one

Pokémon

that can be transferred to a

Pokémon

Go account.

Pokémon

can also be transferred from

Pokémon

Go to