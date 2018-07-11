POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! AND POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! Gives Details On The Elite Four

The official Pokémon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 39 second trailer focusing on the Elite Four and gives information on how to become a Pokémon League Champion. The video shows many things players can do like deafeating Team Rocket, battling the Elite Four, playing with new and old characters, and many more things.



The Elite Four consist of: Lorelei master of Ice-type, Bruno master of Fighting-type, Agatha master of Ghost-type and Lance master of Dragon-type Pokemon. In order to become a true champion, you will need to overcome these battles. After becoming a League Champion, the journey to become a Master Trainer begins.

















