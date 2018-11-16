 POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! AND POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! Shares Launch Trailers
Developer Game Freak's upcoming role-playing video game, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, has shared two launch trailers celebrating the game being out. Here is more.

The official Nintendo YouTube channel has uploaded two videos celebratring the launch of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! And Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch. The first video is a normal launch trailer stating the game is out now and the second one is an overview trailer. Basically, it is an informative video detailing the game and how it works for incoming players. 5 minutes with 46 seconds include a lot of information.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available for the Nintendo Switch and are set in the Kanto region. The game handles both single and multi player options and can be played with one Joy-Con controller. The Pokemon that has been causing uproar, Meltan, is available in both Pokemon Pikauch and Eevee as well as Pokemon GO.


 
 
