POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Merch Seems To Reveal That An English Dub Will Be Released In November
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution arrived in Japan back in July. The remake of Pokémon: The First Movie makes use of modern 3D CGI and hasn't yet released in the US. In fact, an English dub and western release is yet to be announced at all.
Based on upcoming merchandise, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution might be released in the US with an English dub in November. Hit the jump to check it out...
However, some new merchandise may hint that both are coming relatively soon. The "Fall Collector's Chest Tin" recently surfaced online (via Gamefragger) and will be based on the Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution animated film. It will include some trading cards that are also based on the film.
The collector's item will be released in November and thus it's believed that it may be accompanied by an English dub and US release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.
You can check out the merchandise for yourself below:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]