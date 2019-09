POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Merch Seems To Reveal That An English Dub Will Be Released In November

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution arrived in Japan back in July. The remake of Pokémon: The First Movie makes use of modern 3D CGI and hasn't yet released in the US. In fact, an English dub and western release is yet to be announced at all.However, some new merchandise may hint that both are coming relatively soon. The "Fall Collector's Chest Tin" recently surfaced online (via) and will be based on the Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution animated film. It will include some trading cards that are also based on the film.The collector's item will be released in November and thus it's believed that it may be accompanied by an English dub and US release of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.You can check out the merchandise for yourself below: