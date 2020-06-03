POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON DX: Charming New Trailer Released, As The Game Finally Becomes Available Today
Many fans of the Pokémon series, be it video game or anime, were pleasantly surprised to find out that Nintendo and GameFreak were bringing back the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series in the form of a remaster: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.
Nintendo has released a charming new trailer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, as the game has finally hit store shelves today.
As properly suggested by its title, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is a deluxe version of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Red & Blue that was initially released for the Nintendo DS back in 2005, although graphics and soundtrack have been significantly improved in order to make it a current gen title.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX was announced just in January of this year, and today the Pokémon series' spin-off title has finally hit store shelves; introducing new players to this emotional adventure, and giving long-time fans the chance to replay it.
Now that the game has finally become available, Nintendo has released a brand-new gameplay trailer in order to celebrate the release of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think in the comments section down below.
Check it out:
In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch today.
