 POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX Gets New Gameplay Trailer To Get Fans Excited For Its Release
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX Gets New Gameplay Trailer To Get Fans Excited For Its Release

POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX Gets New Gameplay Trailer To Get Fans Excited For Its Release

For those players who may still not be familiar with the upcoming Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, Nintendo has released a new gameplay trailer that introduces players to the basics.

Josh Berger | 2/18/2020
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
Announced just in January of this year, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX was quite the surprise for fans of the long-running Pocket Monster series, especially since it was announced during a Pokémon Direct presentation that was streamed a couple of months after Pokémon Sword & Shield were released.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX isn't really a brand-new game per se, since this is actually a remaster of the Nintendo DS titles Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red & Blue Rescue Team games that released all the way back in 2005; graphics-wsie the game has been improved, but the story is actually the same fans have come to love.

Just recently, Nintendo and Game Freak have released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, giving fans even more reasons to try out this game once it releases in just a few more weeks; finally becoming available on the 6th of March.

Check it out:





In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 6th of March.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...