POKÉMON Reveals Melmetan, Meltan's Mythical Evolution

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.02 minute trailer introducing Melmetal, the Mythical evolution of Meltan. The first of its kind, Mythical Pokemon have not evolved before, but Meltan broke history and is no Melmetal.



Melmetal is a Hex Nut Pokemon of type steel weighing at a whopping 1,763.7 pounds and standing at 8'02 feet tall. The first time that Melmetal has been seen in 3,000 years, this Pokemon was worshipped because of its ability to create metal.



Melmetal has the Double Iron Bash move where it uses the hex nut in its chest and spins with his arms, striking its opponent twice. Of course, this Pokemon will be available to be sent through Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee and Pokemon Go. You can send it to friends and have fun together.













