POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD Gets New Trailer That Focuses On The Gigantamax Transformations
The latest trailer for Game Freak and Nintendo's highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield focuses on the brand-new Gigantamax forms, by giving us a look at some of these gigantic transformations that could help players turn the tide during an intense Pokémon battle.
Nintendo has also announced that players who already have play records of Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! will have access to a Gigantamax Pikachu or a Gigantamax Eevee; this, of course, depending on the version of Pokémon Let's Go! that they played.
As if that wasn't enough, all players who purchase their copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield before the 15th of January — either digitally or physically — will also get an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth.
Take a look:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
