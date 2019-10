POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD Gets New Trailer That Focuses On The Gigantamax Transformations

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield is all about the brand-new Gigantamax transformations that the games are introducing.

Gigantamax forms of Pokémon from the Kanto region have been discovered in #PokemonSwordShield! Here’s Gigantamax Charizard🔥 and Gigantamax Butterfree🦋! pic.twitter.com/bsVarSjdaB — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 16, 2019

If you have play records of #PokemonLetsGo, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on your #NintendoSwitch, you’ll receive an exclusive Gigantamax Pikachu⚡ or Gigantamax Eevee🐾 for your adventure in #PokemonSwordShield! pic.twitter.com/OO2qDJvnl9 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 16, 2019

If you purchase #PokemonSwordShield before 15/01, you'll receive an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth🙀 for your journey in Galar! pic.twitter.com/SAtjlefSQL — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 16, 2019







































Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

The latest trailer for Game Freak and Nintendo's highly anticipatedandfocuses on the brand-new Gigantamax forms, by giving us a look at some of these gigantic transformations that could help players turn the tide during an intense Pokémon battle.Nintendo has also announced that players who already have play records ofandwill have access to a Gigantamax Pikachu or a Gigantamax Eevee; this, of course, depending on the version of Pokémon Let's Go! that they played.As if that wasn't enough, all players who purchase their copy oforbefore the 15th of January — either digitally or physically — will also get an exclusive Gigantamax Meowth.Take a look:



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.