POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD Have Sold A Staggering 6 Million Units Worldwide
The Pokémon Company has officially announced that the recently released Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have reached an important milestone, as the games have already sold over a staggering 6 million copies since their launch this past Friday.
According to the information revealed, these 6 million units sold amount for the combined sales of both Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, although they are being considered as one title since there's minimal differences between the two; it's still the same game, in essence.
With these 6 million copies sold, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have now become the best launch on the Nintendo Switch so far, surpassing the equally impressive 5 million units that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had sold since its release back in December of last year.
Considering that a vocal minority of fans had been complaining about the lack of Pokémon featured in the latest entries in the Pocket Monster series, Game Freak and Nintendo's Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have really proven that there's still a mayority that simply can't get enough of the Pokémon series.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
