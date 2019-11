POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD Have Sold A Staggering 6 Million Units Worldwide

On Pokémon Sword & Shield sales:



6 million units within a week is a record within the series.



As a comparison, the Let's Go games hit 3 million.



Always tricky comparisons to other Switch games of course, since Pokémon is two titles.



Either way it's a.. monster initial week. pic.twitter.com/2ZnvShGkfS — Dom (@DomsPlaying) November 21, 2019

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

The Pokémon Company has officially announced that the recently releasedandhave reached an important milestone, as the games have already sold over a staggering 6 million copies since their launch this past Friday.According to the information revealed, these 6 million units sold amount for the combined sales of bothand, although they are being considered as one title since there's minimal differences between the two; it's still the same game, in essence.With these 6 million copies sold,andhave now become the best launch on the Nintendo Switch so far, surpassing the equally impressive 5 million units thathad sold since its release back in December of last year.Considering that a vocal minority of fans had been complaining about the lack of Pokémon featured in the latest entries in the Pocket Monster series, Game Freak and Nintendo'sandhave really proven that there's still a mayority that simply can't get enough of the Pokémon series.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.