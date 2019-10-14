 POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD Is Quite The Massive Game, According To New Information
We are only a month a way from the release of Nintendo and Game Freak's highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and new information has revealed the game's file size.

Josh Berger | 10/14/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: GameFragger
Some new information has made its way online, revealing that Nintendo and Game Freak's highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be taking up to an almost staggering 10.3GB of space when they release for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.

Players who are getting physical copies of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield don't need to worry, but those who want to purchase the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop should probably start making some room for the game or flat out purchase a microSD card.

This information comes from some downloadable Pokémon cards in Japan, which also confirms that Generation V and Generation VII Pokémon Gothita and Turtonator, respectively, will be making an appearance in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield — which is great news for those expecting to see and catch their favourite Pokémon in the game.





Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
