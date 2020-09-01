POKÉMON SWORD/SHIELD: GameFreak Reveals The Game's Expansion Pass; First Expansion Releases In June
We have some great news for fans of the Pokémon series, more in particular about the ones who enjoyed the latest entry, as developer Game Freak announced — during today's Pokémon-centred Nintendo Direct presentation — that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be getting an Expansion Pass.
As revealed by the developers, the Expansion Pass will give Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield access to The Isle of Armor and The Tundra Crown expansions, which bring with them a bunch of cosmetics for players to customise their character, as well as brand-new Pokémon to catch and train.
The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass will cost each $29.99 USD, and will include both expansions; with The Isle of Armor becoming available on a yet-to-be-determined date, and The Tundra Crown releasing this Fall. As per the announcement, the games' Expansion Pass will be available for players to pre-purchase later today.
Check it out:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
