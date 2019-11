POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD Have The Second Biggest POKÉMON Game Launch In The UK

According to recently revealed information, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have had a massive launch in the United Kingdom; in spite of all the discontent shown by fans of the series.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Some recent intformation has revealed thatandhave had a pretty great launch in the United Kingdom, managing even to beat out Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's recently releasedAccording to the UK charts,alone has already managed to take the number 1 spot, whileis currently sitting in 3rd position. What's even more interesting, is thathas also managed to make the top 10; currently at number 7.It is worth mentioning, however, that the chart only amounts to boxed copies of, and. If we consider this as a Pokémon series launch instead of counting all three of the available editions, this is still an undeniable win for the series and The Pokémon Company.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.