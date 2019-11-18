POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD Have The Second Biggest POKÉMON Game Launch In The UK
Some recent intformation has revealed that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have had a pretty great launch in the United Kingdom, managing even to beat out Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
According to recently revealed information, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have had a massive launch in the United Kingdom; in spite of all the discontent shown by fans of the series.
According to the UK charts, Pokémon Sword alone has already managed to take the number 1 spot, while Pokémon Shield is currently sitting in 3rd position. What's even more interesting, is that Pokémon Sword & Shield: Dual Edition has also managed to make the top 10; currently at number 7.
It is worth mentioning, however, that the chart only amounts to boxed copies of Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, and Pokémon Sword & Shield: Dual Edition. If we consider this as a Pokémon series launch instead of counting all three of the available editions, this is still an undeniable win for the series and The Pokémon Company.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]