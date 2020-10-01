 POKÉMON THE MOVIE: COCO Gets An Official Release Date For Japan; New Teaser Trailer Released
Great news for Pokémon fans, as today we finally have an official release date for Pokémon the Movie: Coco, which is expected to hit Japanese theatres in July of this year.

Pokémon the Movie: Coco is the third, and latest movie in the new Pokémon the Movie series of films — after Pokémon the Movie I Choose You! and Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us released in theatres back in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Today, during the Oha Suta Japanese morning program, we finally got an official release date for Pokémon the Movie: Coco, which has been revealed to be soaring into theatres on the 10th of July. Sadly, we still don't have an official release date here in the West.

With the announcement, The Pokémon Company released a short teaser trailer that leaves us with more questions than answers, as well as a pretty awesome poster, so be sure to check them out and let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Take a look:
