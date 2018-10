POKÉMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US Releases Full English Trailer

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.31 minute English trailer for the upcoming Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us. This video serves as an introduction to the film's story or plot, the various characters appearing in it and a preview for the battles that are to come.Fathom Events is selling tickets right now,and see if there are any participating theaters near you. The movie will be screened November 24, 26, 28 and December 1st. There is also an option for international screenings. Here is the official description of the movie:

A young athlete whose running days might be behind her, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret—the only thing they have in common is the annual Wind Festival in Fula City.