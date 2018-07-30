'Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us' Teaser Released Today!

Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us, the 21st feature film for this historic franchise makes its way to U.S. theaters on a limited release around Thanksgiving this year (November 24th, 26th, 28th and December 1st). This comes a year after the events of the film, I Choose You, where he had ventured back home to Pallet Town after being away for 10 years.



Here's the trailer for the new film:







The Power of Us, features Ash and Pikachu as they venture to a small seafaring town that holds a festival in honor of the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who had saved their town from being demolished a long time ago. Of course something goes awry and not only ruining the festival, it could ruin the very town the people and Pokémon call their home.



The film looks to feature the newest Mythical Pokémon released in the Pokémon Sun and Moon series games, Zeraora, an electric type.





Pokémon The Movie: The Power Of Us was originally released in Japanese theaters July 13th, 2018.