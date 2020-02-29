POKÉMON: Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller By PowerA Looks Almost Exactly Like A Master Ball
When it comes to third party manufacturers, PowerA defiitely takes the cake in terms of quality, as they always deliver top quality products that end up being an even better alternative than the official products that big name companies like Nintendo usually end up putting out.
PowerA has recently revealed a brand-new Nintendo Switch wireless controller, which resembles a Master ball like the ones seen in the Pokémon series.
PowerA controllers are cheaper than Nintendo's official Pro Controller, but it offers pretty much everything that the official product has to offer; with the exception of a few things that, to be quite honest, aren't that essential in the first place.
As if delivering top quality products wasn't enough, PowerA also makes some gorgeous, and colourful controllers that immediately catch the customer's attention, and such is the case with the brand-new Nintendo Switvch Enhanced Wireless Controller, which looks like a Master Ball from the Pokémon series.
The only downside is that this Master Ball Nintendo Switch controller is actually a limited release. The good news is that the controller is currently available on Amazon for $49.99 USD, so those who want to purchase one better do it before they run out of stock.
Check it out:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]