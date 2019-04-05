Rob Letterman, The Director Of DETECTIVE PIKACHU, Has Recently Commented On The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Controversy
The Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie recently got its first trailer, and it left fans unsurprisingly disappointed due to the character's new design; a design that has pretty much everyone talking about it.
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently got its first trailer and fans were not pleased, to say the least. Detective Pikachu movie director has recently commented on this.
Given that Detective Pikachu, another upcoming video game movie, has been getting a lot of praise due to the character's design and overall feel — which seems to have been captured in its entirety — that has left fans anxiously waiting for the movie to finally hit theaters.
In a recent interview with The Verge, Detective Pikachu Director Rob Letterman commented on the whole Sonic the Hedgehog movie controversy, revealing that the situation Paramount Pictures is in — in regards to the character's redesign — is one he considers to be a difficult one.
"There’s no right or wrong to how you make one of these movies. It would be very difficult for us to redesign anything. We spent a year designing all the characters ahead of shooting so that we could get it all right. If we were off by an inch on Pikachu, [actor] Justice Smith’s performance would go right out the window. For us, it would have been impossible — but that doesn’t mean they can’t do it. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes — they’re in a difficult spot."
Letterman also revealed that his team studied a bunch of animals in order to give some of their behaviour to the Pokémon featured in Detective Pikachu; all in the name of realism, which is something that fans of the series expect from the first live-action Pokémon movie.
"We studied a lot of animals and how they behave and how they interact to ensure we got it right. Bulldogs, in particular, for Bulbasaur and how they act in packs or how they get you to pay attention. There’s an extraordinary amount of craft that went into making the movie on the animation side as we tried to bring everything to life."
Hopefully, fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will also be able to get excited for the movie once they see the new-new design for the beloved blue hedgehog. The movie won't come out until the 7th of November, so Paramount Pictures still has some time to fix whatever that needs fixing.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on the 7th of November.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]