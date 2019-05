Rob Letterman, The Director Of DETECTIVE PIKACHU, Has Recently Commented On The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Controversy

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently got its first trailer and fans were not pleased, to say the least. Detective Pikachu movie director has recently commented on this.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Thelive-action movie recently got its first trailer, and it left fans unsurprisingly disappointed due to the character's new design; a design that has pretty much everyone talking about it.Given that, another upcoming video game movie, has been getting a lot of praise due to the character's design and overall feel — which seems to have been captured in its entirety — that has left fans anxiously waiting for the movie to finally hit theaters.In a recent interview with The Verge,Director Rob Letterman commented on the wholemovie controversy, revealing that the situation Paramount Pictures is in — in regards to the character's redesign — is one he considers to be a difficult one.Letterman also revealed that his team studied a bunch of animals in order to give some of their behaviour to the Pokémon featured in; all in the name of realism, which is something that fans of the series expect from the first live-action Pokémon movie.Hopefully, fans ofwill also be able to get excited for the movie once they see the new-new design for the beloved blue hedgehog. The movie won't come out until the, so Paramount Pictures still has some time to fix whatever that needs fixing.



Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theaters on the 7th of November.