Rotten Tomatoes Officially Unveils DETECTIVE PIKACHU's Initial Tomatometer Score & Critic Consensus

Reviews for Detective Pikachu are finally releasing online, with the film set to release in a week. Rotten Tomatoes recently took to social media to announce the film's initial Tomatometer score.

With Detective Pikachu set to be released into theatres in just a couple of days, reviews for the film are finally being released online. It is now that were find out whether the six months of high-anticipation was worth it. Rotten Tomatoes recently put out a post on Twitter which revealed the film's initial "Tomatometer" score. At the time of the post, the score stood at 67% with 22 reviews being taken into account. Since then, 4 more reviews have been accounted for. The score has now been lifted a little higher, now sitting at 69%. If you're unfamiliar with how Rotten Tomatoes works, here's the gist; basically, the site takes reviews into account when calculating a percentage score based on how many of them are positive versus how many aren't. Along with a percentage score, Rotten Tomatoes also provides a "critic consensus" which basically provides a gist of all of the reviews summed up into a brief sentence or two.