RUMOR: Warner Bros. & Legendary Are Already Working On A Spinoff From DETECTIVE PIKACHU
We Got This Covered seem to be privy to a lot of behind-the-scenes knowledge of Detective Pikachu. Earlier they reported the shocking and potentially spoilery identity of Detective Pikachu's antagonist; now they're claiming that Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are already hard at work developing a sequel/spinoff from the upcoming, live-action Pokemon movie.
Detective Pikachu is yet to hit theatres, but Warner Bros. are reportedly already working on a sequel. Hit the jump to find out more information...
According to the report, multiple sources have corroborated that WB and Legendary are working on a spinoff which would follow, the fan-favourite Pokemon, Mewtwo. Said Pokemon will make an appearance in the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie thereby lining up a solo film.
Mewtwo is already arguably one of the most popular Pokemon, appearing in the Detective Pikachu movie would only enhance as such. So the claim is pretty plausible. It seems a Pokemon cinematic-universe is emerging after all.
What do you think of the rumour? Would you be interested in a live-action Mewtwo movie? Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu?
Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]