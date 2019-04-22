Ryan Reynolds Has Released A Surprisingly Emotional Trailer For The Highly Anticipated DETECTIVE PIKACHU
As the first live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu seems to be on its track to be quite the hit with both fans of the Pocket Monster series and general audiences alike; all of this thanks to the wonderful job that director Rob Letterman has done.
The Detective Pikachu live-action movie recently got a brand-new trailer, as Ryan Reynolds shared this emotional video on his YouTube channel.
With two fantastic trailers, as well as a bunch of teasers and funny videos posted by Ryan Reynolds, who has been promoting this movie like nobody's business, Detective Pikachu looks like it will be quite the fun ride that no one should sleep on.
The latest trailer to be released for Detective Pikachu actually comes from Ryan Reynolds, who shared a very emotional video that shows us the wonderful world of Pokémon that Legendary Entertainment, Warner Bros., and director Rob Letterman have sublimely recreated.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
