Ryan Reynolds Has Revealed That He Wanted A Very Different Voice For DETECTIVE PIKACHU
Warner Bros. and Legendary's highly anticipated Detective Pikachu is just around the corner, with the movie hitting theaters next week, on Friday the 10th of May, when fans of the Pokémon series will finally be able to see this amazing world that Director Rob letterman has created.
In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he wanted to give Pikachu a slightly more Noir type of voice in the live-action adaptation of Detective Pikachu.
One thing that fans of both the Pokémon series and the Detective Pikachu video game weren't too sure about was Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu; something that they completely embraced once they were able to watch the trailers.
While Reynolds uses his normal voice to bring the character to life, he recently revealed that this wasn't what he initially wanted to do — as he recently revealed during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
In the Detective Pikachu game, Pikachu has a very different voice than that of Reynolds, and he actually mentioned that he wanted to give the character an "old-school gumshoe, kind of, Columbo, Peter Falk, sort of Brookyln kind of thing" when doing his voice; an idea that the studio didn't toy with, suggesting him to just do his normal voice.
When Warner Bros. and Legendary announced that they were making a Detective Pikachu live-action movie, fans were quick to pick Danny DeVito as their first choice, given that his normal voice sounds a lot more like Pikachu's voice in the game. But now that all is said and done, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Ryan Reynolds for Pikachu.
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
