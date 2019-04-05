Ryan Reynolds On Becoming Familiar With The POKEMON Franchise For DETECTIVE PIKACHU

One of the stars of Detective Pikachu recently discussed their introduction to the franchise, first becoming involved with the highly-anticipated film, and why Pokemon hasn't been made live-action before.

With the hype surrounding Detective Pikachu's impending release, one has to wonder why the Pokemon franchise hasn't gone live-action before now. One of the film's stars, Ryan Reynolds, recently discussed this very thing withReynolds will, of course, be playing the role of Detective Pikachu in the film. Alongside him, Justice Smith will be playing, Tim Goodman, the titular Pokemon's human sidekick. Together the duo team-up in order to solve the mystery surrounding Tim's father.The Pikachu-actor recently went into first becoming familiar with the popular Pokemon franchise, explaining that he became smitten with it immediately.Naturally, the afformentioned question of why there hasn't been a live-action Pokemon movie before now came to Reynolds. The actor explained that he believes that the industry's technology simply wasn't good enough to pull it off until now.

Reynolds then explained first becoming involved with the upcoming film: "I was a lot of things. I make it all seem spur of the moment and cool, but I did a lot of checking around. The first thing they did was actually create a CGI Detective Pikachu and they actually paired my voice with it to see what it would sound like...Super adorable, super cute little guy with an impatient, acerbic voice."