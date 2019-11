Salty Fans Are Up In Arms And Review-Bombing POKÉMON SWORD And POKÉMON SHIELD

Some fans have taken it upon themselves to share their discontent about the recently released Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield , by review-bombing the game on Metacritic.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Fans of the Pokémon series haven't been too satisfied with the recent information that developer Game Freak has revealed about the recently releasedand; which has some of them, even, reconsidering whether they want to purchase the game or not.It all started when Game Freak revealed that the newandwould not be including every Pokémon in the Pokédex; encouraging players to transfer them by purchasing the upcoming Pokémon Home app.Another issue that fans noticed was that the developer had lied about not reusing assets, particularly character models, in the new title — which, again, made fans go up in arms against Game Freak and the new game.Now thatandhave already become available, fans have taken it upon themselves to review-bomb it on review site aggregator Metacritic; currently with a 3.3 User Score that tarnishes the 81/100 Metascore given by real critics.The problem here is that a huge percentage of these negative reviews are from people who, more than likely, haven't even played the game — and these negative reviews may still help discourage some players from purchasing the game.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are available for the Nintendo Switch today.