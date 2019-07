San Diego Comic-Con To Feature Special POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Event

A special Pokemon: Detective Pikachu event has been announced by Warner Bros. and will take place at San Diego Comic-Con (via Toonado ).The special event will consist of a makeshift, pop-up version of Ryme City and allow visitors and fans of the Pokemon franchise to take photos amid the immersive environments with many characters from the live-action Pokemon film. These "characters" will presumably be life-size recreations of the Pokemon that were included in Detective Pikachu.said an official description of the event by Warner Bros. Entertainment.San Diego Comic-Con itself will run from July 18th until July 21st but the Detective Pikachu event, which will take place outsid ethe Omni Hotel, will begin on the 17th and continue until the 21st - which is when the digital version of the film will be officially released.