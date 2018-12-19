Start Your New Year Off Right With The Complete Collection Of POKÉMON: BATTLE FRONTIER
Pokémon is one of the longest running and most successful Anime series. With all of the spin-off franchises such as video games, trading cards, merchandise, the hugely popular mobile game Pokémon GO, and even an upcoming live action film in Detective Pikachu. It's hard to find someone these days who wouldn't be able to recognize at least one of the trademark Pocket Monsters.
That's correct - all 47 episodes of Season 9 of the beloved Anime Series are going to become available for purchase, and sooner than you might think!
Despite having been in circulation for two decades now, Pokémon remains strong, with fans continuing to tune in. That may be because The Pokemon Company International knows how to keep fans both old and new interested. For instance, even though this is the 9th season of Pokémon, viewers are treated this season by seeing original Trainers Ash and Brock return to their home region of Kanto. This is the region that most players are familiar with, as it was the first ever introduced and also was the focus of the recent Nintendo Switch Release: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!
Pokémon is a phenomenon that has spread worldwide over the past twenty years, and has now become something to be shared warmly between generations. With the release of this collection just around the corner, fans will be able to snuggle up with their children and watch the 47 latest episodes in english or with subtitles - however they prefer. Will you be picking up this six-disc collection this holiday season?
In the complete collection of Pokémon: Battle Frontier, the territory might be familiar, but even Ash and Brock can find more than a few surprises in their home region of Kanto, like a Pokémon Ranger hot on the cases of two Legendary Pokémon! May's back on the Contest path, blazing a trail to the Kanto Grand Festival, while Ash seeks out the hidden facilities of the Battle Frontier. If finding them wasn't hard enough, he's still got battles with the Frontier Brains to deal with - much tougher than any Gym Leader he's ever faced.
Pokémon: Battle Frontier will be released on January 8, 2019 and will be priced at $54.97 US and $63.99 CAN.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]