Taiiku Okazaki Will Perform The New Opening For POKEMON SUN & MOON
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon will be getting a new opening theme courtesy of Taiiku Okazaki. The series recently announced a short break and teased what fans will see in the next arc.
Along with the change of the time slot of the Pokémon Sun and Moon anime in Japan, which will take place on October 7th, a new opening for the series has been announced.
The song, titled Kimi no Bōken, will be performed by Taiiku Okazaki, who has already performed the two endings with which the series has been told so far.
The 21st season of the anime based on the Game Freak franchise began its broadcast in Japan in the year 2017. Meanwhile, you can catch the series on Disney XD with English dubs or read the manga with Viz Media.
