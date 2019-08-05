The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Cast Try To Guess The Pokémon Silhouette In New Video
If you grew up in the mid to late 90s, and were fortunate enough to watch the Pokémon anime as the Pokémon craze was just starting, you may remember those classic "Who's that Pokémon?" bits of trivia when the show cut to commercials; where you simply had to guess who the silhouetted Pokémon was.
The cast of Detective Pikachu try to guess the Pokémon silhouettes in the same fashion as the classic "Who's that Pokémon?" trivia from the late 90s anime. Check it out!
Now that Warner Bros. and Legendary's Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokémon movie, is about to release this Friday, IGN has posted a video with the movie's cast trying to guess the Pokémon they're shown; in order to test if they know their Pokémon lore.
For the most part, the cast do a great job guessing the Pokémon shown, but poor Clefairy was only guessed by Justice Smith; still, a nice try from the cast and Detective Pikachu Director Robe Letterman.
Take a look:
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu will release in theatres on the 10th of May in 2019.
