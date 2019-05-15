The Live-Action DETECTIVE PIKACHU Movie Features Multiple Easter Eggs Which Reference Legendary POKEMON

Multiple Legendary Pokemon are confirmed as having existed within the live-action Pokemon universe of Detective Pikachu due to Easter Eggs in the film. Hit the jump...

With Detective Pikachu now available to watch in theatres, we now know that Mewtwo is the only Legendary Pokemon to feature physically in the film. However, the film does feature many intriguing Easter Eggs which confirm that there are many other Legendaries which exist within this new live-action universe.An early scene takes place within Tim Goodman's childhood bedroom wherein there are a ton of posters plastered to the fall which have Latios and Latias from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Rayquaza from Emerald and Reshiram and Zekrom from Black and White emblazoned on them.In the office of Howard Clifford, in a later scene, Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus are all referenced through stone statues of each of them. Even later in the film, nearer to the end, multiple enormous balloons can be spotted, amongst the Pokemon Parade, based on Mew (from Pokemon Red and Blue) and Lugia (from Pokemon Gold and Silver).

Fingers crossed we'll get to see these Legendaries show up in the flesh in future instalments in this live-action Pokemon universe.



Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theatres on May 10th, 2019.