The Newest Honest Trailer Video Is All About POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU
The newest instalment in the Honest Trailers video series satirises Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. Honest Trailers is an Emmy-nominated video series that is uploaded to the Screen Junkies YouTube Channel.
It's been five months since Detective Pikachu arrived in theatres so it's about time that it was the focus of an Honest Trailer. Hit the jump to check it out...
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is the first ever live-action Pokémon movie. It debuted in theatres about five months ago and its home release recently arrived.
The new, viral video pokes fun at the video game movie. Starring Ryan Reynolds, it's labelled the closest thing we're going to get to a new Deadpool movie in a long time. The Screen Junkies point out some issues they had with the movie such as its generic villain and repetitious action scenes. However, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is praised for the most part.
Below you can check out both the Honest Trailer and actual trailer for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu:
